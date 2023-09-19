Facebook
La. reaches lowest unemployment rate in history

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Federal data shows Louisiana has hit its lowest-ever unemployment rate, according to an announcement made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The unemployment rate sits at 3.3 percent, the lowest in history and the number of unemployed individuals is 68,814, also the lowest in history.

“Louisiana is not only consistently breaking records for low unemployment, we are ahead of the nation,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Louisiana’s record-low unemployment rate of 3.3% is well below the national rate of 3.8%, and it’s a testament to the talent and work ethic of our people. When I took office in January 2016, the unemployment rate was 6%, and the budget situation we inherited was a mess. My administration has worked across party lines to fix our state’s finances and invest in job creation and workforce training, and that hard work is paying off,” the governor added.

