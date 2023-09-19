Facebook
'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful' volunteers find another gun while cleaning up city

'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful' volunteers find another gun while cleaning up city
'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful' volunteers find another gun while cleaning up city(Jennifer Richardson | Jennifer Richardson)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’ crew found another gun during one of their cleanups over the weekend.

The gun was found near Highland Road and Lee Drive behind the CVS on Sunday afternoon, September 17.

40 Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity members helped volunteers pick up 29 contractor bags of garbage, six tires, furniture, and other debris during the cleanup.

Jennifer Richardson, the founder of the organization, claimed on Facebook that the gun was stolen, and “involved in a crime with blood on it.” She added that police were called out to retrieve the gun.

This is the third firearm crews have found while working to beautify the city of Baton Rouge.

'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful' volunteers find another gun while cleaning up city
'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful' volunteers find another gun while cleaning up city(Jennifer Richardson | Jennifer Richardson)

“We can’t put our hands in the sand while our city is being taken over with criminals. We need enforcement now. Imagine what we haven’t found yet,” said Richardson to WAFB.

