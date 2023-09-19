Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Terrence Toliver

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Terrence Toliver joined WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet for an entertaining conversation on Fightin’ Tiger football.

Toliver spent four seasons with the Tigers, earning four letters from 2007-10. He played in a total of 53 games at LSU, starting 31 times, including all 13 contests in 2020.

Toliver finished his LSU career with 126 receptions for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In this chat he shares his thoughts on the 2023 LSU Tigers while also reflecting on his big moments and happy memories with the program.

