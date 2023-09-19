Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers

Latest News

Hamid Ghassemi
Man involved in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife sentenced to life behind bars
Derrick Coleman
Deadly shooting suspect believed victim was responsible for father’s death, police say
Emergency officials are responding to a crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.
I-12 East re-opens after deadly crash near Tangipahoa Parish/Livingston Parish line
Ascension Parish
APSO: Deputies search for man wanted in relation to armed robbery of gas station
YOUR HEALTH: Rapid Lyme disease test coming to doctor’s office near you