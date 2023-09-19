I-12 East re-opens after deadly crash near Tangipahoa Parish/Livingston Parish line

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a deadly crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.

Louisiana State Police confirmed there was a fatality during a crash on I-12 East near Pumpkin Center Road.

Traffic was temporarily diverted at Pumpkin Center Road while I-12 East was shut down right after the crash. The roadway has since re-opened, according to the La. Department of Transportation.

Louisiana State Police released the following news release about the crash:

Troopers are currently working a crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road. All eastbound lanes of travel are currently closed. Troopers are working as safely and quickly as possible to clear the roadway. Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted to Pumpkin Center Road.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

Use the 511 app or visit LA511.org for additional roadway conditions.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

