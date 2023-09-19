Deputies name suspect allegedly involved in multi-parish chase

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been identified after a woman being held against her will led to a multi-parish chase involving law enforcement early Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Kendrick Smith, 37, is charged with second degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with motor vehicle, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, and possession of schedule II, officials said.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle pursuit started in West Baton Rouge Parish as a 911 call relating to a woman allegedly being held against her will and being abused by a man.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m.

Smith attempted to ram a WBRSO unit when deputies located the vehicle and refused to stop for law enforcement.

The crash ended in East Baton Rouge Parish near Celebration Station off of Airline Highway.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Smith was taken into custody and the woman is seeking medical attention.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.