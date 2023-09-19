Deadly shooting suspect believed victim was responsible for father’s death, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly double shooting suspect believed one of his victims was responsible for his father’s death, according to arrest documents.

Authorities said that suspect, Derrick Coleman, 37, has been arrested and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Derrick Coleman (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said the deadly double shooting happened back on Tuesday, June 27, on Townsley Street near Scenic Highway.

RELATED: Victims identified in deadly double shooting

According to BRPD, Joseph Profit, 48, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. A second victim, Robin Hayes, 52, was taken to a hospital and later died.

According to arrest documents, Coleman believed Profit was responsible for a deadly shooting on Avenue J that happened about one hour prior to the shooting on Townsley Street. The documents state that the victim in the Avenue J shooting, Derrick Thomas, was Coleman’s father.

RELATED: Victim shot and killed in Scotlandville identified

The arrest documents report that body cam video from the Avenue J shooting was viewed and clearly showed Colemen appearing to be in a rage due to his father’s death.

Body cam video also reveals that Coleman was seen wearing blue gym shorts and a white t-shirt at the scene on Avenue J, according to the arrest documents. The documents state that Coleman was seen wearing the same clothing at the time of the deadly double shooting on Townsley Street.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.