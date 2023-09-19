Deadly crash closes I-12 East near Tangipahoa Parish/Livingston Parish line

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.

Louisiana State Police confirmed there was a fatality during a crash on I-12 East near Pumpkin Center Road.

Traffic is being diverted at Pumpkin Center Road, according to the La. Department of Transportation.

I-12 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 36 due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at Pumpkin Center Road. Congestion has reached nine miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — North Shore Traffic (@NS_Traffic) September 19, 2023

Louisiana State Police released the following news release about the crash:

Troopers are currently working a crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road. All eastbound lanes of travel are currently closed. Troopers are working as safely and quickly as possible to clear the roadway. Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted to Pumpkin Center Road.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

Use the 511 app or visit LA511.org for additional roadway conditions.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

