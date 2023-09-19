Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Troymicheal Johnlouis
Troymicheal Johnlouis(Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement is investigating after a missing Thibodaux man was found dead in a bayou Monday night, Sept. 18.

Officials identified the victim as Troymicheal Johnlouis, 34, of Thibodaux.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnlouis was reported missing during the early morning hours of Sept. 17, after allegedly last being seen entering a car with a woman on the evening prior.

Deputies said the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered his body Monday evening from Bayou Lafourche in the Supreme area, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux.

He had several wounds including gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Detectives are still trying to determine where the crime took place. In the meantime, detectives from both law enforcement agencies are working together.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

Anyone with information that may help investigators should submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers

Latest News

Air Quality
Air quality and fire spread risk remain concerns
The head of the Baton Rouge Civil Service Board now faces charges related to contractor fraud.
Head of Baton Rouge Civil Service Board arrested
File image of classroom
3 Baton Rouge area schools earn 2023 National Blue Ribbon award
Derrick Coleman
Deadly shooting suspect believed victim was responsible for father’s death, police say