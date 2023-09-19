APSO: Deputies search for man wanted in relation to armed robbery of gas station

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted in relation to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, September 18.

According to APSO, the armed robbery occurred at a gas station along Highway 73 in Geismar.

Deputies said the man is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that can help investigators in the case should contact APSO by calling the number (225) 621-4636. Anonymous calls can also be made to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

