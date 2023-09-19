Air quality and fire spread risk remain concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The current weather pattern is not expected to change much in the coming days. That does not spell good news for air quality and fire concerns.

Air Quality (WAFB)

An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Tuesday as ozone levels are forecast to reach code “orange” unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with breathing sensitivities should limit exposure to outside. We will get an updated forecast for tomorrow later this afternoon. A burn ban remains in place until further notice for the entire state. The thing we need to help both these issues in rain. Unfortunately, rain is going to be hard to come by in the coming days.

Fire Spread Concern (WAFB)

The forecast remains very dry over the next 10 days. A weak front will push into the area early next week bringing our next chance for rain. Moisture levels don’t look very impressive so rain coverage will be limited, and rain intensity won’t amount to much. Drought conditions will prevail and could get worse going into next week.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

Temperatures will stay fairly stagnant with daytime highs in the mid 90°s and morning lows in the low 70°s. These numbers are a handful of degrees above normal.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

