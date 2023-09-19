Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Air quality and fire spread risk remain concerns

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The current weather pattern is not expected to change much in the coming days. That does not spell good news for air quality and fire concerns.

Air Quality
Air Quality(WAFB)

An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Tuesday as ozone levels are forecast to reach code “orange” unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with breathing sensitivities should limit exposure to outside. We will get an updated forecast for tomorrow later this afternoon. A burn ban remains in place until further notice for the entire state. The thing we need to help both these issues in rain. Unfortunately, rain is going to be hard to come by in the coming days.

Fire Spread Concern
Fire Spread Concern(WAFB)

The forecast remains very dry over the next 10 days. A weak front will push into the area early next week bringing our next chance for rain. Moisture levels don’t look very impressive so rain coverage will be limited, and rain intensity won’t amount to much. Drought conditions will prevail and could get worse going into next week.

Upcoming Rain Chances
Upcoming Rain Chances(WAFB)

Temperatures will stay fairly stagnant with daytime highs in the mid 90°s and morning lows in the low 70°s. These numbers are a handful of degrees above normal.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers

Latest News

Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Tuesday, September 19.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 19
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 18.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 18
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 18.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 18
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 18.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 18