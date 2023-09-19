3 Baton Rouge area schools earn 2023 National Blue Ribbon award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three schools in the Baton Rouge area have earned 2023 National Blue Ribbon awards, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

The three area schools to earn the huge honor are St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge, St. Luke’s Episcopal School in Baton Rouge, and Juban Parc Elementary School in Denham Springs.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

In total, nine schools in Louisiana were recognized with a National Blue Ribbon award.

“These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.”

In addition to the Baton Rouge area schools, the below Louisiana campuses were also recognized:

Archbishop Hannan High School in Covington

Broadmoor Elementary School in Houma

N.S.U. Elementary Lab School in Natchitoches

A. E. Phillips Laboratory School in Ruston

Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School in Shreveport

Boley Elementary School in West Monroe

Officials said that more than 420 schools may be nominated for a National Blue Ribbon School award each year.

