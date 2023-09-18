Facebook
Woman’s Hospital plans to open mental health unit for pregnant and postpartum women

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s first inpatient mental health unit dedicated only to pregnant and postpartum women is set to open at Woman’s Hospital.

The planned mental health unit will have 10 beds and will allow new mothers time to spend with their newborns, according to hospital officials. They added that allowing women time with their children is a critical step in the healing process.

“Mental health challenges are a leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality in our country,” said senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer Cheri Barker Johnson, MSN, RNC-OB. “A perinatal mental health unit at Woman’s Hospital will be designed to address these issues as we strive to move the needle on maternal health and mortality rates.”

The new unit at Woman’s Hospital will also be one of only a few in the country to specialize in the needs of pregnant and postpartum women.

The CDC reported that anxiety, perinatal and postpartum depression, and birth-related PTSD impact one in every five women. In addition, 75% of women do not get the treatment they need.

“As the largest provider of maternity care for women in Louisiana, it’s our responsibility to address all aspects of perinatal health,” said Rene Raga, president and CEO of Woman’s Hospital. “By meeting the needs of women experiencing pregnancy or postpartum-related mental health conditions, Woman’s Hospital advances our mission of improving the health of women and infants.”

