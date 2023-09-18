Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walk On’s donating portion of sales in memory of Allison Rice

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Prairieville is hosting the 2nd Anual Allison Rice Giveback event on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The restaurant announced that 10 percent of its sales will be donated to the #LiveLiveAllie Foundation.

The business says last year it raised over $3,000.

Cash donations to the foundation will also be accepted.

Rice, an LSU student, was shot and killed while in her vehicle near a set of train tracks on Government Street in 2022. It was just after two in the morning, and she was driving home after hanging out with friends in Mid City.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Matt Williams provides your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 18
Fire along Hwy 42
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Ascension Parish
More than medicine: Bedside manners matter
YOUR HEALTH: More than medicine: Bedside manners matter
Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal
Accused killer of former Saints star Will Smith expected to plead guilty to manslaughter
BRPD "Brave Cave"
Attorneys to discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave