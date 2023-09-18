Walk On’s donating portion of sales in memory of Allison Rice during 2nd annual giveback

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Prairieville is hosting the 2nd Anual Allison Rice Giveback event on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The restaurant announced that 10 percent of its sales will be donated to the #LiveLiveAllie Foundation.

The business says last year it raised over $3,000.

Cash donations to the foundation will also be accepted.

Rice, an LSU student, was shot and killed while in her vehicle near a set of train tracks on Government Street in 2022. It was just after two in the morning, and she was driving home after hanging out with friends in Mid City.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.