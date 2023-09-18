Scammers pretending to be Louisiana State Police troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scammers are pretending to be troopers from Louisiana State Police in order to steal money and personal information from victims.

According to LSP, multiple people from across the state have reported falling victim.

The scammers are contacting the phones of potential victims through a number that appears to belong to troopers, authorities said. They added that victims reported the scammers are then pretending to be members of law enforcement to get personal information or money from a victim.

Troopers said they will never ask for any type of personal information or money over the phone.

The public can report a suspected fraudulent call by calling the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center at (225) 925-4192.

