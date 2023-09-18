Facebook
Police looking for multiple people who allegedly stabbed victim in the back, robbed him

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are looking for multiple people who allegedly stabbed a victim three times and then stole his wallet and bicycle Sunday morning, September 17.

The stabbing took place in the 1200 block of Terrace Avenue at around 8:00 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the back but was able to call police to be transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that the people responsible were two men and a woman.

The motive remains unknown at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

Click here to report a typo.

