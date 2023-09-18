Low humidity takes some of the sting out of an otherwise warm forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s weather should be very similar to what we experienced on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s, but lower-than-normal humidity will take some sting out of the heat. No rainfall is anticipated for today.

Rest of This Week

A quiet pattern will remain in place through the workweek as high pressure ridges into the area from the north and northeast. We’ll enjoy one more morning of below normal temperatures on Tuesday before readings rebound to near-normal levels for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will continue to run about 5 degrees above normal, but humidity will also slowly increase through the week, making things a bit more uncomfortable. Most of us look to stay dry through the week and possible even into the weekend.

Extended Outlook

There are some indications that an upper-low will position itself over the Deep South by early next week, potentially leading to somewhat better rain chances. Even then, only modest rain amounts are currently forecasted. The Weather Prediction Center shows most of our area receiving less than a half-inch of rain over the next 7 days.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Nigel has become the season’s latest hurricane and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane. The good news is that Nigel is expected to remain over the open Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two additional features: a tropical wave expected to move off Africa in the next couple of days and a potential area of low pressure near the southeast U.S. coastline. The wave near Africa is given a 70% chance of development and the area closer to the U.S. is given a 30% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook. The disturbance expected to develop closer to the U.S. is currently forecasted to stay to our east.

