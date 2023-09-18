Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Wendell Davis

One of the greatest wide receivers in LSU history, Wendell Davis, is our special guest this week on Jacques Talk.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the greatest wide receivers in LSU history is our special guest this week on Jacques Talk. Wendell Davis is still the school’s all-time leading receiver with 183 grabs.

Davis, who teamed with star quarterback Tommy Hodson, became one of college football’s top wide receivers in the late 80s.

During the Tigers’ SEC Championship season in 1986, Davis snagged a staggering 80 passes for 1,244 yards and 11 touchdowns. Davis was named the SEC Player of the Year his senior season.

He made 72 catches for 993 yards and seven scores, as the Tigers finished the year 10-1-1 and ranked No. 5 in the country.

Davis chatted with us about LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the current Tigers, while also reflecting on his brilliant collegiate career in Baton Rouge.

