ExxonMobil says WBR residents should not be concerned about flaring

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil announced there will be intermittent flaring taking place in West Baton Rouge Parish starting Monday, Sept. 18 until Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Officials said this is not an emergency situation and the flares may be visible to neighbors in the Choctaw and Bluewater areas.

Flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess gases, the company said.

“Safety remains our top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience,” officials finished.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.