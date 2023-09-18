Early voting in Louisiana to begin September 30th

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting for the 2023 gubernatorial election is set for Saturday, September 30th, and time is running out to register to vote.

“I always say when you don’t vote, don’t complain about the consequences because you had the opportunity to give your voice and opinion about what decisions should be made in your community.” Anthony Kenny said, Power Coalition.

With a packed ballot this fall with items besides the governor’s race, now is the time to double check your registration status.

People like Anthony Kenny, with the power coalition group, are working overtime to get people informed and registered to vote.

“We’re trying to break that stigma of I got to wait until every four years to think about voting. No, you need to vote in every single election regardless of school board seat, state rep seat, government seat, even a small referendum. We need to make sure every election is pushed to every person in the community,” Kenny said.

The deadline to register is Saturday, September 23.

