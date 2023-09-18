Facebook
Dry and less humid conditions mean fire spread risk

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Monday, Sept. 18.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather forecast is not great for wildfire concerns. The current pattern of dry weather combined with low humidity and breezy winds at times will lead to fire spread concerns. Winds won’t be strong enough for Red Flag Warnings to be issued, but a statewide burn ban remains in place and should be taken seriously.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 18
The weather will continue to stay this way through the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 18
Early next week a cold front will be slowly pushing into and eventually through the area. This front will bring a chance for rain back to the forecast beginning Sunday PM into Tuesday. Unfortunately, this morning’s long range weather models have backed off rain coverage and amounts for this next weather system. We now forecast less than 0.5″ of rain for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 18
The tropical Atlantic remains rather busy with Hurricane Nigel and two other areas of interest. Those two other areas don’t look likely to become anything until late this week or into the weekend. Nigel will remain out to sea as it moves north through the Central Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 18
