Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brian Kelly to recap win against Miss. State, preview Arkansas game

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap the Tigers’ win against Mississippi State and will preview the Arkansas game during a news conference on Monday, September 18.

The LSU Tigers came away with a 41-14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16. As a result of the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

The Tigers are set to take on Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Woman’s Hospital plans to open mental health unit for pregnant and postpartum women
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Walk On’s to donate portion of sales in memory of Allison Rice
BRPD "Brave Cave"
Attorneys discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave
Matt Williams provides your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 18