Attorneys discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave

Attorneys unveiled a new federal lawsuit during a press conference Sept. 18. They say the 'Brave Cave' was used for illegal strip searches.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of attorneys and other officials held a news conference on Monday, Sept. 18 to discuss new developments in the investigation of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Brave Cave.

Attorney Ryan Thompson, Attorney Jessica Hawkins, Professor Thomas Frampton, and Civil Rights Advocate Gary Chambers spoke about BRPD’s involvement in the controversial ‘torture warehouse’, also known as the Brave Cave.

Watch the full press conference below:

A pair of attorneys held a news conference to discuss new developments in the investigation of the Baton Rouge Police Department's Brave Cave.

Key highlights of the press conference included:

1. New Findings: The presenters presented the latest findings from their ongoing investigation, shedding light on the extent of the police department’s involvement in the “Brave Cave” and the actions taken by city leadership. They also announced a new federal lawsuit alleging BRPD’s official policy was to conduct illegal, sexually humiliating strip searches of those taken to the torture warehouse.

2. Accountability and Transparency: The presenters discussed their efforts to ensure accountability within the police department and address any systemic issues contributing to such misconduct.

3. Calls for Reform: The presenters outlined their vision for reform within the Baton Rouge Police Department and the city administration to prevent future incidents of this nature.

4. Community Impact: Learn about the impact of this investigation on the Baton Rouge community and how community members have been affected by the “Brave Cave.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

