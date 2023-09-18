Facebook
Ascension President declares state of emergency as firefighters battle huge blaze

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has declared a state of emergency due to the large fire along Highway 42.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has declared a state of emergency due to the large fire along Highway 42.

Every fire department in the parish is responding to the scene. According to St. Amant Fire Chief James Leblanc, crews have been working to contain this fire since last Sunday.

According to Ascension Parish officials, residents who live on Terraceside Drive and Pineside Avenue were given a mandatory evacuation order by the fire department, and Parkside Avenue is under voluntary evacuation.

As of 10 p.m., the mandatory evacuation has been lifted, and the shelters are closed.

Fire along Hwy 42
Fire along Hwy 42(Chief James Leblanc)

There are fire trucks near the subdivisions in Pine Side Avenue and Terraceside Drive to protect that area from the fire spreading, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Ascension Parish DPW crews are also on scene to help cut and clear paths for the fire department agencies so they can better access the fires.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while firefighters battle the blaze.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we get more information.

