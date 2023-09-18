Applicants wanted for BRPD Citizens Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced it is currently accepting applications to join its Citizens Academy.

It’s an eight-week course that BRPD and the the Drug Enforcement Administration provide. It gives an opportunity for citizens to learn about their daily operations and how they engage in certain scenarios.

Some of the experiences include:

911 dispatch

Shoot, don’t shoot scenarios

Gun range tour

Police ethics training

Major assaults/homicide investigations

To qualify, you must be 18 years or older and pass a background check.

Officials say classes for the Citizens Academy start Tuesday, Sept. 19, and will take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

To apply you can pick up and drop off an application at BRPD Headquarters. The address is 9000 Airline Highway. You’re asked to submit a copy of your ID/driver’s license along with your application.

The class size is limited to 25 participants.

