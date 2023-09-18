Facebook
Accused killer of former Saints star Will Smith expected to plead guilty to manslaughter

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man accused of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith and injuring Smith’s wife, is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on Monday (Sept. 18).

Cardell Hayes is the man accused of killing the former Saints player.

Hayes is expected to enter a plea deal Monday, according to the New Orleans Advocate-Times Picayune.

RELATED COVERAGE Cardell Hayes plans to plead guilty before retrial for Will Smith killing, report says

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated his 2016 conviction for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter because the verdict was not unanimous.

Hayes says he acted in self-defense when he shot Smith in 2016 during a road rage incident in the Lower Garden District.

Hayes’ retrial first was scheduled for July 2021 but it already has been delayed six times with the Office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams overseeing the case.

Neither Defense Attorney John Fuller nor the D.A.’s office would confirm to Fox 8 that a plea agreement has been reached.

Hayes served less than five years of a 25-year sentence and has been free on bond since March 2021 awaiting a second trial.

After several delays, the trial is expected to begin today.

We’ll bring you the latest developments throughout the day right here on Fox 8.

