Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over Miss. State

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs(John Eads)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two players on the LSU football team have earned SEC Player of the Week honors after the Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-14 in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers were both named as Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes for an LSU career-best of 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also set an LSU school record for completion percentage at 88.2 percent after he connected on his first 13 passes, two of which went for touchdowns.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers caught 13 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over Miss. State, which was a career-high.

In addition, Nabers tied LSU’s record for most receptions in a half during the first half against Miss. State. His 188 first-half receiving highs rank as the fourth-most in school history.

RELATED STORY
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State
Brian Kelly recaps win against Miss. State, previews Arkansas game

CLICK HERE for more information.

Coach Brian Kelly and his Tigers will take on Arkansas next Saturday, Sept. 23, in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers

Latest News

LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
LSU vs. Miss. State
LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State
Miss. State fans covert their tradition and why its called Starkvegas
Miss. State fans covert their tradition and why its called Starkvegas
LSU true freshman running back Kaleb Jackson.
LSU’s “Kaleb The Great” prepares for action against Mississippi State