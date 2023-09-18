1 treated at medical facility, 3 others escape unharmed from burning home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a medical facility and three others escaped unharmed from a burning home Monday afternoon, September 18.

The fire happened around 2:15 p.m. at the home on Mollylea Drive near Sharp Road in Baton Rouge.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and saw flames coming from the second floor of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and keep them from spreading to the first floor.

Three people made it outside before crews from the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived. One other person had to be sent to a medical facility to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to BRFD, the fire was sparked by discarded smoking materials on the second floor of the home.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.