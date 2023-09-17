Southern captures first win of season over Alabama A&M
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags (1-2) got into the win column by taking down Alabama A&M (1-2) in the SWAC opener on Saturday, September 16.
The Jags won 20-10.
The offense had a better game against the Bulldogs as Harold Blood threw for over 200 yards.
Gary Quarles (RB) led the Jags with both a receiving and a rushing touchdown.
Southern will be off next week, there next game will be on the road against University of Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Saturday, September 30.
Kick off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
