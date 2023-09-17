Multiple agencies on scene battling a large fire in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Every fire department in Ascension Parish is on scene battling a large fire on Sunday, September 17.

According to fire Chief James Leblanc, they’ve been trying to contain this fire since last Sunday. He added 10 homes in the area have been asked to evacuate due to the fire.

Fire officials said they have fire trucks near the subdivisions in Pine Side Avenue and Terraceside Drive, trying to protect that area from the fire spreading.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

