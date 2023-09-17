Facebook
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page (0) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, September 17.

The Tigers are ranked No. 12 after claiming a 41 to 14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16.

RELATED: LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 17:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Florida State
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oregon
  11. Utah
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Oregon State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Miami
  21. Washington State
  22. UCLA
  23. Tennessee
  24. Iowa
  25. Florida

LSU is set to face off against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

