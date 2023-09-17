Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Expect mainly dry weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be another mostly sunny and dry day with highs in the low to mid 90s. The next few nights should be a bit cooler, with Monday morning lows in the upper 60s area-wide.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17(WAFB)

Another weak front will move through in the next 24 hours, giving us a reinforcing shot of dry, stable air.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17(WAFB)

As for the tropics, we have Tropical Storms Nigel and Margot, both no threat to the U.S., plus an African wave with a low chance of tropical development in the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17(WAFB)

Locally, our forecast lows will be the highlight of this forecast cycle, with 60s many nights/mornings. In the extended, not much rain, with only a few small chances on the back end of the forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, September 16.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, September 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 16
Nice weather, but more rain needed
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 15
Trending drier, a bit hotter into the weekend
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Friday, September 15.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, September 15