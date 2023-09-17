Expect mainly dry weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be another mostly sunny and dry day with highs in the low to mid 90s. The next few nights should be a bit cooler, with Monday morning lows in the upper 60s area-wide.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 17 (WAFB)

Another weak front will move through in the next 24 hours, giving us a reinforcing shot of dry, stable air.

As for the tropics, we have Tropical Storms Nigel and Margot, both no threat to the U.S., plus an African wave with a low chance of tropical development in the next few days.

Locally, our forecast lows will be the highlight of this forecast cycle, with 60s many nights/mornings. In the extended, not much rain, with only a few small chances on the back end of the forecast.

