2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the evening of Saturday, September 16, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Nicholson Drive south of Bluebonnet Boulevard in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the lives of Stefan Valentine, 34, of Baton Rouge, and Claudette Holmes, 45, of Carville.

Authorities said that just before the crash, Valentine was driving a Toyota 4-Runner south on Nicholson Drive, while Holmes was driving a Mazda CX5 north on Nicholson Drive. For reasons still under investigation, Valentine crossed over into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into Holmes’ vehicle.

Valentine died at the scene of the crash, and Holmes also passed away from her injuries, troopers said. They added that a passenger in the Mazda was rushed to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to LSP.

