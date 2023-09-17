Facebook
1 person taken to hospital following early morning shooting

(WTVG)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said one person was taken to a hospital following an early morning shooting on Sunday, September 17, in Baton Rouge.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Main Attraction Event Center on Airline Highway near Plank Road, according to officials.

No other details were provided.

WAFB has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

