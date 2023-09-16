Ribbon cutting held for renovated J.S. Clark Golf Course in East Baton Rouge Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, September 16, to officially welcome the public to the new J.S. Clark Golf Course in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The J.S. Clark Golf Course shut down in March of 2021 for renovations and reopened in May of 2023. The golf course is located on Thomas Road in Baton Rouge.

Officials said the renovated golf course features nine holes, two par 5′s, two par 3′s and five par 4 holds. There are also large putting greens with different levels, a lighted driving range, and a short game practice area.

Because of the renovations, the golf course has also gone from 1,861 yards to a new and improved 3,162 yards.

For pricing, operating hours, or to book a tee time, visit https://golf.brec.org/courses/jsclark.

