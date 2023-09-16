Facebook
Nice weather, but more rain needed

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 16
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend weather looks nice, sunny, and mainly dry, but we still need more rain in the area to alleviate the drought situation. Forecast highs on Saturday will be around 93 with a very small chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. As for the football forecast, Saturday AM in Starkville, Mississippi looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 80s.

Locally, Southern will host Alabama A&M at 6PM with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s.

Since we’ll be north of a front, and dry air will continue to move in, this will give us a dry weather regime through midweek.

Forecast lows will start getting a little closer to seasonal averages, in the upper 60s.

In the extended forecast, we’ll have limited rain chances, with much of next week staying dry.

