Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, MS. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers managed to score a victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday, September 16.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 41-14.

LSU’s next matchup is against Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Miss. State fans covert their tradition and why its called Starkvegas
Miss. State fans covert their tradition and why its called Starkvegas
LSU true freshman running back Kaleb Jackson.
LSU’s “Kaleb The Great” prepares for action against Mississippi State
LSU true freshman running back and former Liberty Magnet star Kaleb Jackson hopes to make an...
LSU’s “Kaleb The Great” prepares for action against Mississippi State
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly recaps win against Grambling, previews Mississippi State game