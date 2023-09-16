LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, MS. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers managed to score a victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday, September 16.
The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 41-14.
Tigers Lead After 1 in Starkville pic.twitter.com/7hSkvf0Nh3— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023
Tigers are up 17-0 in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/7FuqptueAv— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023
Tigers lead and get the ball to start the 2nd half in Starkville pic.twitter.com/VZXk9pfb1G— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023
FINISH pic.twitter.com/TkGfZq1aWX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023
Leaving Starkville with the W. Tigers are 1-0 in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/1zPYZ7FbIK— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023
LSU’s next matchup is against Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
