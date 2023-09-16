Car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to the scene of a head on crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., near Nicholson Drive and Lexington Lakes.

Officials said one person was killed and two others are in critical condition.

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.

