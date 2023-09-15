Woman accused of conspiring to create, distribute child porn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales woman is facing multiple child exploitation charges after she allegedly conspired with others to create and distribute child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury indicted Hannah Kinchen, 39, of Gonzales, on four counts related to these allegations. She was officially charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Kinchen is accused of conspiring with others to produce and distribute child pornography from around July 2020 to at least October 2020, according to the indictment.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 30 years behind bars.

Kinchen pled not guilty to the pending charges during her arraignment.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to officials.

