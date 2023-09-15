Trending drier, a bit hotter into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday brought an end to a record-shattering streak of 99 straight days with a high temperature at or above 90° in Baton Rouge after topping out at 89°.

However, temperatures in the 90s are expected to return today, with more sunshine and less rainfall in the forecast. Rain chances will only run 20%-30% this afternoon and we should be mainly dry this evening for Live After Five, high school football, or anything else you may have planned.

Weekend Outlook

A weak cool front will slowly inch down to the coast and dissipate over the next couple of days. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out on Saturday, but the vast majority of us likely stay dry through the weekend. A drier forecast means we’ll also be a bit hotter, with highs in the mid 90s on both days. Weather should cooperate for Southern’s game against Alabama A&M on the Bluff on Saturday evening.

Next Week

Lower humidity will arrive from Sunday into Monday, helping to at least give us some morning starts in the upper 60s next week. But afternoon highs will remain a touch above normal, generally topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances look to be minimal through most of next week.

Tropical Update

In the Atlantic, we’re still tracking Lee and Margot, although both have been gradually trending a little weaker. Margot is no threat to land, while tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches are posted from coastal New England into Atlantic Canada in association with Lee.

Farther east, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting two features for potential development. The first is given a 90% chance of development and is likely to become a depression in the next day or so. The next name up in the Atlantic is Nigel.

