Reggie’s Bar, others sued by father of LSU student hit by car after night of underage drinking

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Source: Alpha Phi Sorority)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father of Madison Brooks is suing Reggie’s Bar and all individuals who allegedly contributed to the death of his daughter earlier this year.

John Brooks filed a petition with the 19th Judicial District Court for damages.

According to the lawsuit, John Brooks is suing the following:

  • Reggie’s Bar, owners Darin Adams and John Landry, all four bartenders, and managers Andy Gleneck, Alex Schexnayder, Landon Rees, and Jackson Robichaux.
  • Four accused Kaivon Washington, Desmond Carter, Casen Carver, and Everette Lee.
  • Lyft driver James Hayward Jr. and Lyft Inc.
  • State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.
  • Insurance companies DEF Insurance, XYZ Insurance, XXX Insurance, and SafeCo. Insurance.

In the lawsuit, Brooks blames all of these induvial for the cause of Madison Brooks’ death that night.

“Madison’s tragic death has taken a devastating emotional toll on her father, and that devastation continues each and every day. It is now time to hold Reggie’s Bar, its employees, and others, responsible for their irresponsible actions and neglect of Louisiana’s drinking laws that led to the death of Madison. Reggie’s was notorious for serving underage individuals’ alcohol and this time, the ending was the tragic death of a beautiful and talented young lady, Madison Brooks,” said Brooks’ attorney David Courcelle.

