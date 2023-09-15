Police responding to shooting outside Dollar General in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to a shooting in St. Francisville on Thursday night, September 14.

It happened outside the Dollar General Store of Hardwood on US 61.

Details are slim and the victims’ condition is unknown at this time.

The St. Francisville Police Department is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

