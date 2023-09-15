Police respond to shooting outside Dollar General in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Police responded to a shooting in the Town of St. Francisville on Thursday night, September 14.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside the Dollar General Store of Hardwood on US-61.

St. Francisville Police Chief Randy Metz said that the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time and the motive remains unknown.

Call police or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

