Police respond to shooting outside Dollar General in St. Francisville

St. Francisville Police Chief Randy Metz said that the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Police responded to a shooting in the Town of St. Francisville on Thursday night, September 14.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside the Dollar General Store of Hardwood on US-61.

St. Francisville Police Chief Randy Metz said that the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time and the motive remains unknown.

Call police or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

