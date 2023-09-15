Facebook
Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

