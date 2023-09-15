Facebook
Man is charged with threatening UAW President Shawn Fain on the eve of its strike against automakers

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan...
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man has been charged with sending threatening text messages to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on the eve of the union’s strike against Detroit’s three automakers, a prosecutor said Friday.

Zachary David White, 31, of Davison Township, near Flint, is charged with false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

A report from Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said White sent a series of threatening text messages to Fain’s cellphone at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Leyton said.

No other details about the threats were released.

“I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats,” Leyton said. “Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law.”

It wasn’t clear whether White had an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him. It also wasn’t clear whether the threats are connected to the strike that began Thursday night.

An email message seeking comment on the threats was sent to the UAW.

