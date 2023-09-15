Facebook
LSU’s “Kaleb The Great” prepares for action against Mississippi State

LSU true freshman running back and former Liberty Magnet star Kaleb Jackson hopes to make an impact in the Tigers’ SEC opener at Mississippi State.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU true freshman running back and former Liberty Magnet star Kaleb Jackson hopes to make an impact in the Tigers’ SEC opener at Mississippi State.

Last weekend against Grambling Jackson gained 62 yards rushing on just 11 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says Jackson will play against the Bulldogs and Kaleb’s mother continues to be excited by her son’s early success.

