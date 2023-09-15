Let the dogs out: Liberty Lagoon to host end of summer dog pool party

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Liberty Lagoon, BREC’s premier water park, is hosting a two-day pool party specifically for your furry friends.

The annual End of Summer Pool Pawty will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

The event is to celebrate the closure of the waterpark and give dogs a chance to test their water skills.

The annual End of Summer Pool Pawty will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. (BREC)

On Saturday, three sessions will be provided for dogs of various sizes:

Session 1 welcomes all dogs under 40 pounds, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Session 2 will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for dogs over 40 pounds,

Session 3 will be for all dogs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Lagoon will also host a second day of the Pool Pawty on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for dogs of all sizes. All dogs will cost $5 to get into the park. Tickets must be purchased on the day of the event at the waterpark.

All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccines and paperwork for admittance. Participants will also get a chance to meet with local foster and animal adoption agencies.

