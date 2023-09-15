Gonzales man suspected of trying to kill woman after driving truck through bedroom

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales man accused of driving his truck through a woman’s bedroom has been arrested for attempted murder.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 15 deputies arrested Michael Ray Blair, 46.

Michael Ray Blair (Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Blair is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, authorities confirmed.

On Monday, Sept. 11, around 4:50 a.m., APSO deputies responded to reports of a truck that crashed into a home along Muddy Creek Road in Prairieville. When they arrived, a resident of the home told deputies that Blair drove his truck through her bedroom wall and then left the scene on foot.

During their investigation, deputies confirmed that Blair was the owner of the truck and the driver at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office learned that Blair and the victim were acquaintances. Deputies received information that confirmed the victim’s claim that Blair drove his truck through her bedroom wall with the intent to inflict great bodily harm and/or death upon her.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Blair. He was found at a medical facility and taken into custody.

He has been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.