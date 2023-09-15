Facebook
Get free food, a health screening and register to vote Saturday

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several community organizations and leaders in the Capital Area are teaming up to host a voter registration drive and food box giveaway event on Saturday, Sept. 16 in observance of National Voter Registration Day.

Councilman Darryl Hurst of District 5, the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the NAACP Louisiana State Conference, and the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice will host a morning of voter awareness activities that include free health screenings, flu shots, live music, and food box giveaways.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center. The address is 3535 Riley Street.

The public is invited to attend. Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One box will be given to each family, while supplies last.

The event organizers plan to register and check the voting statuses of at least 100 citizens.

